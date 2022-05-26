Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] Revenue clocked in at $630.80 million, down -1.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] jumped around 0.52 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.52 at the close of the session, up 4.73%. The company report on May 4, 2022 that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS TO ACQUIRE THE CONFIDANTE MIAMI BEACH AND REPOSITION AS ANDAZ MIAMI BEACH.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the lodging industry, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation to acquire the 339-room The Confidante Miami Beach (the “Hotel”), located on 1.5 acres of fee-simple, oceanfront land in Miami Beach for a purchase price of $232 million, or $684,000 per key. Following the acquisition, the Company expects to pursue a full transformation of the property and a rebranding of the Hotel to Andaz Miami Beach.

The purchase price represents a 17.3x multiple on 2022 forecasted hotel EBITDA and a 5.0% capitalization rate on 2022 forecasted hotel net operating income. In addition to the purchase price, Sunstone expects to invest approximately $60 million to reposition the Hotel into a premiere beachfront resort under Hyatt’s luxury, lifestyle Andaz brand. Upon completion of the renovation, the Company expects the Hotel to generate an 8% to 9% stabilized net operating income yield on the total investment in the Hotel, including the planned repositioning. The acquisition will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and from borrowing on the Company’s currently undrawn revolving credit facility.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock is now -1.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SHO Stock saw the intraday high of $11.65 and lowest of $10.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.91, which means current price is +16.01% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, SHO reached a trading volume of 3459869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $12.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $15 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $14, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on SHO stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SHO shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

How has SHO stock performed recently?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, SHO shares dropped by -5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.04 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.70, while it was recorded at 11.28 for the last single week of trading, and 11.67 for the last 200 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Insider trade positions for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]

There are presently around $2,469 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,190,534, which is approximately -0.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,441,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.86 million in SHO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $109.29 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly 6.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

137 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 47,213,448 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 43,840,415 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 133,384,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,438,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,900,840 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 6,389,024 shares during the same period.