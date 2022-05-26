Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] Revenue clocked in at $0.30 million, down -87.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: SBFM] slipped around -0.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.43 at the close of the session, down -10.63%. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. Announces Closing of $19.5 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: “SBFM” and “SBFMW”) (the “Company” or “Sunshine Biopharma”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs, today closed its previously announced private placement pursuant to a securities purchase agreement entered into on April 25, 2022 with certain institutional and accredited investors for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $19.5 million, before deducting fees to the placement agent and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

In connection with the offering, the Company issued 4,862,845 units and pre-funded units at a purchase price of $4.01 per unit (or $4.009 per pre-funded unit), priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Each unit and pre-funded unit consist of 1 share of common stock or common stock equivalent, and 2 non-tradable warrants, each warrant exercisable for one share of common stock for $3.76 (for a total of 9,725,690 shares underlying the warrants). The warrants have a term equal to five years from the issuance date. No actual units were issued in the offering.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. stock is now -87.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBFM Stock saw the intraday high of $2.1977 and lowest of $1.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.80, which means current price is +5.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.28M shares, SBFM reached a trading volume of 11949309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 82.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

How has SBFM stock performed recently?

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.41. With this latest performance, SBFM shares dropped by -64.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.46 for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.1482, while it was recorded at 1.6940 for the last single week of trading, and 11.9661 for the last 200 days.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1068.24 and a Gross Margin at +42.84. Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5444.41.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 138.90 and a Current Ratio set at 140.80.

Insider trade positions for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM]

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.90% of SBFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBFM stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 635,002, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.39% of the total institutional ownership; EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 450,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in SBFM stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.5 million in SBFM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:SBFM] by around 1,468,143 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,469,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBFM stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,468,142 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.