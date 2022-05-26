Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] moved up 9.89: Why It’s Important

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE: NOVA] jumped around 1.69 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.77 at the close of the session, up 9.89%. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Sunnova Announces Fixed Discount for Solar to Combat Utility Rate Volatility.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S. residential energy service providers, announced today it will be launching an energy plan that will offer new customers a fixed percentage discount to prevailing utility prices and a 25-year market-based rate, all to offer price confidence to consumers regardless of volatile energy costs.

“For the first time, homeowners will be able to lock in a fixed discount to their local utilities’ electricity rates and charges for a full 25 years,” said Michael Grasso, EVP, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer. “When customers select this new energy plan, Sunnova will set the rate for solar energy at a fixed discount to the local utility’s price, then each year we will confirm or adjust the customer’s pricing to account for any changes. This is another great option from Sunnova that offers consumers the best and most flexible set of services for their individual energy needs.”.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock is now -32.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NOVA Stock saw the intraday high of $18.94 and lowest of $16.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.40, which means current price is +50.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, NOVA reached a trading volume of 3070790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $41.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $32, while Truist kept a Buy rating on NOVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.48. With this latest performance, NOVA shares gained by 15.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.58 for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.97, while it was recorded at 17.63 for the last single week of trading, and 27.90 for the last 200 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

There are presently around $2,041 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,530,455, which is approximately 1.605% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 12,502,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.54 million in NOVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $149.48 million in NOVA stock with ownership of nearly 1.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunnova Energy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE:NOVA] by around 12,727,641 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 13,509,866 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 93,275,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,513,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVA stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,592,081 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,273,529 shares during the same period.