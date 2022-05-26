Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] Revenue clocked in at $2.20 billion, down -60.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ: SFIX] traded at a high on 05/25/22, posting a 6.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.56. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Stitch Fix Announces Debbie Rose Woloshin As New Chief Marketing Officer.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), the world’s leading online personalized shopping and styling experience, announced Debbie Rose Woloshin is joining the company as Chief Marketing Officer effective on Monday, May 23. Woloshin will report to Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding and lead the company’s Marketing teams across the US and the UK.

Woloshin was previously the Chief Marketing Officer at Marc Jacobs. Before Marc Jacobs, Woloshin led marketing at the Frye Company and Ann, Inc. and spent more than 17 years with the Jones Group.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3826360 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Stitch Fix Inc. stands at 10.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.08%.

The market cap for SFIX stock reached $813.00 million, with 109.18 million shares outstanding and 79.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, SFIX reached a trading volume of 3826360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFIX shares is $12.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Stitch Fix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Stitch Fix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on SFIX stock. On March 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SFIX shares from 25 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stitch Fix Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFIX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has SFIX stock performed recently?

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, SFIX shares dropped by -18.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.08 for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.59, while it was recorded at 7.91 for the last single week of trading, and 22.39 for the last 200 days.

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Stitch Fix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stitch Fix Inc. go to 22.80%.

Insider trade positions for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]

There are presently around $523 million, or 89.60% of SFIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFIX stocks are: WORKING CAPITAL ADVISORS (UK) LTD. with ownership of 11,979,753, which is approximately 8.039% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,964,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.39 million in SFIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $44.76 million in SFIX stock with ownership of nearly -0.393% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ:SFIX] by around 13,265,778 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 16,180,685 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 44,358,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,805,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFIX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,855,375 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 10,470,980 shares during the same period.