ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] Revenue clocked in at $6.26 billion, down -30.32% YTD: What’s Next?

ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE: NOW] price surged by 7.78 percent to reach at $32.64. The company report on May 25, 2022 that ServiceNow Introduces Procurement Service Management on Industry-Leading Now Platform.

New Solution Accelerates Automation and Delivers End-to-End Visibility to Enhance Productivity Across the Procurement Lifecycle.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today introduced its new Procurement Service Management (PSM) solution to help transform procurement across the enterprise and speed up delivery times for simpler sourcing tasks through digitization and self-service.

A sum of 3239934 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.67M shares. ServiceNow Inc. shares reached a high of $457.60 and dropped to a low of $421.865 until finishing in the latest session at $452.29.

The one-year NOW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.53. The average equity rating for NOW stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOW shares is $651.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for ServiceNow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for ServiceNow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $650, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on NOW stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NOW shares from 775 to 660.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ServiceNow Inc. is set at 26.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOW in the course of the last twelve months was 45.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

NOW Stock Performance Analysis:

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.71. With this latest performance, NOW shares dropped by -0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.33 for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 500.65, while it was recorded at 432.37 for the last single week of trading, and 588.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ServiceNow Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +77.05. ServiceNow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36.

ServiceNow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ServiceNow Inc. go to 26.72%.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $73,808 million, or 90.10% of NOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,295,607, which is approximately 1.914% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,092,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.75 billion in NOW stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $5.97 billion in NOW stock with ownership of nearly 0.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ServiceNow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 749 institutional holders increased their position in ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE:NOW] by around 12,526,611 shares. Additionally, 635 investors decreased positions by around 11,090,341 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 152,262,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,879,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOW stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,043,390 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 1,655,985 shares during the same period.