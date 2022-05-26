Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] is -42.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Quantum Computing Inc. [NASDAQ: QUBT] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.25 during the day while it closed the day at $1.97. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Quantum Computing Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire QPhoton Delivering First Commercially Available, Ready-to-Run Full-Stack Quantum Solutions.

QPhoton’s Design for Affordable and Accessible QPS in Combination with QCI’s Ready-to-Run Qatalyst Software Positions QCI as the Only Quantum Provider for Non-Quantum Experts.

Quantum Computing Inc. (“QCI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QUBT), a leader in accessible quantum computing software, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire QPhoton, a quantum photonics innovation company that has developed a series of quantum photonic systems (QPS). The acquisition of QPhoton extends QCI’s offerings to accelerate the accessibility of quantum computing, and other powerful technologies, into easily deployable solutions today, and advances QCI into a full-spectrum quantum software and hardware company.

Quantum Computing Inc. stock has also gained 27.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QUBT stock has declined by -16.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -66.44% and lost -42.23% year-on date.

The market cap for QUBT stock reached $58.17 million, with 29.16 million shares outstanding and 20.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 119.06K shares, QUBT reached a trading volume of 5080912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QUBT shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QUBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quantum Computing Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

QUBT stock trade performance evaluation

Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.10. With this latest performance, QUBT shares gained by 11.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QUBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0344, while it was recorded at 1.6080 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1233 for the last 200 days.

Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -171.41.

Quantum Computing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.90.

Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.70% of QUBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QUBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 911,327, which is approximately -0.451% of the company’s market cap and around 30.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 207,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in QUBT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.31 million in QUBT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quantum Computing Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Quantum Computing Inc. [NASDAQ:QUBT] by around 61,368 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 195,344 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,490,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,747,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QUBT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,043 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 73,708 shares during the same period.