Piper Sandler lifts The Macerich Company [MAC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $11.825 during the day while it closed the day at $11.47. The company report on May 17, 2022 that MACERICH TO WELCOME 17 COTTON ON GROUP STORES ACROSS U.S. PORTFOLIO.

Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, today announced it will welcome 17 Cotton On Group stores to regional town centers across the U.S. This is in addition to the 12 stores already open within Macerich’s portfolio.

Cotton On Group is a leading global fashion and lifestyle company founded in Australia, with eight Aussie lifestyle brands and available in 22 countries.

The Macerich Company stock has also loss -6.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MAC stock has declined by -25.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.33% and lost -33.62% year-on date.

The market cap for MAC stock reached $2.54 billion, with 214.82 million shares outstanding and 206.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, MAC reached a trading volume of 4131684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Macerich Company [MAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAC shares is $16.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $13 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for The Macerich Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $18, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on MAC stock. On July 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MAC shares from 10 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

MAC stock trade performance evaluation

The Macerich Company [MAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, MAC shares dropped by -13.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.53 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.75, while it was recorded at 11.55 for the last single week of trading, and 16.55 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Macerich Company [MAC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

The Macerich Company [MAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,121 million, or 91.80% of MAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,362,439, which is approximately -1.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,574,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $338.03 million in MAC stocks shares; and SMEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $153.54 million in MAC stock with ownership of nearly 34.509% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Macerich Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC] by around 22,521,089 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 18,450,898 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 144,602,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,574,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAC stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,341,859 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,645,713 shares during the same period.