Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] is -0.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.25% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.25%. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Physicians Realty Trust Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Announces $0.06 Net Income per Share and $0.27 Normalized FFO per Share for the First Quarter of 2022.

Over the last 12 months, DOC stock rose by 1.41%. The one-year Physicians Realty Trust stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.31. The average equity rating for DOC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.15 billion, with 225.07 million shares outstanding and 223.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, DOC stock reached a trading volume of 3589339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Physicians Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 151.44.

DOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.25. With this latest performance, DOC shares gained by 6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.83 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.59, while it was recorded at 18.04 for the last single week of trading, and 18.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Physicians Realty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.24 and a Gross Margin at +35.49. Physicians Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75.

DOC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to 9.70%.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,778 million, or 93.80% of DOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,204,777, which is approximately 2.856% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,882,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $587.59 million in DOC stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $209.28 million in DOC stock with ownership of nearly -9.986% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Physicians Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE:DOC] by around 24,835,071 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 20,070,917 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 160,091,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,997,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,353,555 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 9,088,926 shares during the same period.