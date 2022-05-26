Oppenheimer lifts Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] closed the trading session at $55.78 on 05/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $52.6649, while the highest price level was $55.99. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Brightspeed Announces First-Year Build Target for Its State-of-the-Art Fiber Optics Network.

Company Outlines Fast Start to Execute $2 Billion Network Transformation Plan.

Brightspeed today announced that it plans to achieve 1 million new fiber passings across its multi-state territory, spanning mostly rural and suburban regions of the U.S., by the end of 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.99 percent and weekly performance of 2.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, APO reached to a volume of 4182957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $72.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on APO stock. On November 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for APO shares from 61 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

APO stock trade performance evaluation

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 9.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.56 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.89, while it was recorded at 54.60 for the last single week of trading, and 64.73 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +138.03 and a Gross Margin at +99.24. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +50.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 20.29%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,518 million, or 45.20% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,374,072, which is approximately 10.772% of the company’s market cap and around 27.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 31,006,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.3 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly -4.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

347 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 62,740,799 shares. Additionally, 376 investors decreased positions by around 139,880,955 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 105,658,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,280,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,060,448 shares, while 181 institutional investors sold positions of 100,328,731 shares during the same period.