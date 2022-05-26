Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] stock Reiterated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $8

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $2.73 with a heavy trading volume of 3218714 shares. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Nano Dimension Initiates up to $100 Million Share Repurchase Plan Process.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry-leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) and Micro-Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), announced today that its board of directors has authorized a one-year share repurchase plan (the “Repurchase Plan”) allowing the Company to invest up to $100 million to repurchase its American Depository Shares (the “ADS”).

The Repurchase Plan authorizes the Company’s management to repurchase ADSs, from time to time, in open market transactions, and/or in privately negotiated transactions or in any other legally permissible ways, depending on market conditions, share price, trading volume and other factors. Such repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable U.S. securities laws and regulations, under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and applicable Israeli law, and are subject to the approval of the Israeli court, which is meant to ensure that the Company has enough resources for the Repurchase Plan without affecting its other on-going obligations and commitments.

It opened the trading session at $2.70, the shares rose to $2.78 and dropped to $2.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NNDM points out that the company has recorded -40.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, NNDM reached to a volume of 3218714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 70.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.74.

Trading performance analysis for NNDM stock

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.70. With this latest performance, NNDM shares dropped by -3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.33 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.12, while it was recorded at 2.81 for the last single week of trading, and 4.38 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -791.38 and a Gross Margin at -48.63. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1913.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.33.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 40.70 and a Current Ratio set at 41.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

There are presently around $156 million, or 22.60% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 18,911,493, which is approximately -4.856% of the company’s market cap and around 0.83% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,597,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.28 million in NNDM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $11.65 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 201.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 10,649,000 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 4,962,850 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 41,559,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,171,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,726,544 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,170,375 shares during the same period.