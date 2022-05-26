Market cap of Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] reaches 18.35B – now what?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] traded at a high on 05/25/22, posting a 1.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $45.88. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Ingersoll Rand to Participate at 2022 Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conference.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced that Vicente Reynal, Chairman and CEO, Vikram Kini, SVP and CFO, and Mike Weatherred, SVP IRX, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 1:05 PM Eastern time.

A real-time webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website (https://investors.irco.com). A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4051876 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ingersoll Rand Inc. stands at 2.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.84%.

The market cap for IR stock reached $18.35 billion, with 407.60 million shares outstanding and 405.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 4051876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $56.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $58 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 39.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has IR stock performed recently?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.16. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.92 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.80, while it was recorded at 45.10 for the last single week of trading, and 52.96 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +32.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.44.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 15.78%.

Insider trade positions for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

There are presently around $17,838 million, or 99.12% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 68,805,619, which is approximately 19.112% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,054,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in IR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.33 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 1.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 24,420,705 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 25,752,018 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 345,877,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,050,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,465,022 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,462,715 shares during the same period.