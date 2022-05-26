Market cap of Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] reaches 1.53B – now what?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.01% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.91%. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Kim Kardashian is Featured in a New Campaign by Beyond Meat® as the Company’s First Chief Taste Consultant.

As a long-time fan and avid consumer of Beyond Meat’s products, the global icon will show consumers how to Go Beyond® with her favorite plant-based meat brand.

Over the last 12 months, BYND stock dropped by -80.83%. The one-year Beyond Meat Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.84. The average equity rating for BYND stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.53 billion, with 63.47 million shares outstanding and 58.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, BYND stock reached a trading volume of 4550930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $25.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $29, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on BYND stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BYND shares from 64 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.24.

BYND Stock Performance Analysis:

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.91. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -40.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.47 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.69, while it was recorded at 24.78 for the last single week of trading, and 72.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Beyond Meat Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.25 and a Gross Margin at +24.38. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.71.

Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

BYND Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc. go to 10.00%.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $953 million, or 61.50% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 8,564,394, which is approximately 1.097% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,046,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.49 million in BYND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $58.93 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 0.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 5,893,720 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 6,275,850 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 26,469,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,639,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,680,960 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,280,451 shares during the same period.