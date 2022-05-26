Market cap of Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] reaches 60.49B – now what?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] loss -0.22% or -0.17 points to close at $77.03 with a heavy trading volume of 4878023 shares. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Blizzard Entertainment to Bring Action-Packed Strategy to Mobile with Warcraft® Arclight Rumble™.

Collect over 60 heroes, villains, monsters, and more from the Warcraft universe and do battle in an extensive single-player campaign, co-op play, and PvP.

Starting soon, select players in certain regions will be able to join the beta test and begin playing.

It opened the trading session at $77.07, the shares rose to $77.33 and dropped to $76.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATVI points out that the company has recorded 23.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.82M shares, ATVI reached to a volume of 4878023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $94.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $77, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on ATVI stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ATVI shares from 75 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.50.

Trading performance analysis for ATVI stock

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, ATVI shares dropped by -1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.59 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.69, while it was recorded at 77.46 for the last single week of trading, and 75.31 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.90 and a Gross Margin at +73.60. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.21.

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 10.19%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $49,398 million, or 84.10% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 64,315,222, which is approximately 338.769% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,455,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.9 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.67 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -1.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 552 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 142,429,696 shares. Additionally, 670 investors decreased positions by around 158,462,897 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 338,974,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 639,867,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 227 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,743,361 shares, while 173 institutional investors sold positions of 29,869,263 shares during the same period.