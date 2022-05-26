Market Analysts see Wayfair Inc. [W] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] traded at a high on 05/25/22, posting a 10.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $50.30. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Wayfair Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Q1 Net Revenue of $3.0 billion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4611453 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wayfair Inc. stands at 9.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.70%.

The market cap for W stock reached $5.12 billion, with 105.00 million shares outstanding and 73.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, W reached a trading volume of 4611453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wayfair Inc. [W]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $101.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $200 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Reduce rating on W stock. On April 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for W shares from 110 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 7.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39.

How has W stock performed recently?

Wayfair Inc. [W] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.67. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -36.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.48 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.83, while it was recorded at 49.43 for the last single week of trading, and 185.36 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.41. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Wayfair Inc. [W]

There are presently around $4,105 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,882,329, which is approximately 1.616% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 9,205,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $418.95 million in W stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $388.08 million in W stock with ownership of nearly -0.524% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wayfair Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W] by around 8,042,773 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 11,769,826 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 70,382,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,195,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. W stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,582,123 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 2,228,195 shares during the same period.