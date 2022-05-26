Market Analysts see Splunk Inc. [SPLK] gaining to $140. Time to buy?

Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ: SPLK] closed the trading session at $93.12 on 05/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $87.10, while the highest price level was $94.34. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Splunk Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Total Revenues Up 34% to $674 Million; Cloud Revenue Grows 66%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.53 percent and weekly performance of -2.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, SPLK reached to a volume of 3756880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Splunk Inc. [SPLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPLK shares is $156.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Splunk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Splunk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $117 to $120, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on SPLK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Splunk Inc. is set at 7.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 66.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPLK in the course of the last twelve months was 125.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

SPLK stock trade performance evaluation

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, SPLK shares dropped by -24.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.91 for Splunk Inc. [SPLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.47, while it was recorded at 95.17 for the last single week of trading, and 132.03 for the last 200 days.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Splunk Inc. [SPLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.97 and a Gross Margin at +72.55. Splunk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.97.

Splunk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,685 million, or 88.40% of SPLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,563,838, which is approximately -0.996% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; H&F CORPORATE INVESTORS X, LTD., holding 11,909,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in SPLK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $888.09 million in SPLK stock with ownership of nearly 2.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Splunk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 341 institutional holders increased their position in Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ:SPLK] by around 26,413,997 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 29,096,636 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 87,381,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,891,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPLK stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,303,158 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,638,003 shares during the same period.