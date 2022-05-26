Market Analysts see Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] gaining to $34. Time to buy?

Outfront Media Inc. [NYSE: OUT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.15% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.40%. The company report on May 16, 2022 that OUTFRONT Media Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that Jeremy Male, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference on Monday, May 23, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live and replay audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Over the last 12 months, OUT stock dropped by -18.48%. The one-year Outfront Media Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.72. The average equity rating for OUT stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.25 billion, with 152.00 million shares outstanding and 129.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, OUT stock reached a trading volume of 4608229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Outfront Media Inc. [OUT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUT shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Outfront Media Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $17 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Outfront Media Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on OUT stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for OUT shares from 35 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outfront Media Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

OUT Stock Performance Analysis:

Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.40. With this latest performance, OUT shares dropped by -24.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.05 for Outfront Media Inc. [OUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.40, while it was recorded at 19.72 for the last single week of trading, and 25.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Outfront Media Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.36 and a Gross Margin at +36.70. Outfront Media Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.60.

Outfront Media Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

OUT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Outfront Media Inc. go to 10.00%.

Outfront Media Inc. [OUT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,105 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,571,567, which is approximately -0.593% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,931,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $371.33 million in OUT stocks shares; and PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS L.L.C., currently with $323.94 million in OUT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Outfront Media Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Outfront Media Inc. [NYSE:OUT] by around 38,795,746 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 18,536,524 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 109,354,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,686,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUT stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,378,560 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,927,339 shares during the same period.