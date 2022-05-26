Market Analysts see Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] gaining to $14.50. Time to buy?

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MOTS] price surged by 16.50 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Motus GI Announces Positive Topline Data From EU Study of the Pure-Vu System in Hard-to-Prepare Patients Presented at Digestive Disease Week 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

– The Pure-Vu system improved the adequate cleansing rate more than 200% to 97.7% in patients with a history of poor bowel preparation.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today positive topline data from an investigator initiated EU study that show the Pure-Vu system provides adequate cleaning in patients with a history of poor bowel preparation. These data were presented in a poster during Digestive Disease Week 2022.

A sum of 11642632 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 578.02K shares. Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.32 and dropped to a low of $0.255 until finishing in the latest session at $0.30.

The one-year MOTS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.91. The average equity rating for MOTS stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOTS shares is $1.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2018, representing the official price target for Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motus GI Holdings Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

MOTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.76. With this latest performance, MOTS shares gained by 14.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.80 for Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3071, while it was recorded at 0.2737 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4966 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Motus GI Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.20% of MOTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOTS stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 1,800,542, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 487,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in MOTS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $89000.0 in MOTS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Motus GI Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MOTS] by around 200,281 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 788,232 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,420,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,408,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOTS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 147,607 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 536,119 shares during the same period.