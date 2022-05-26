Market Analysts see Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] closed the trading session at $15.63 on 05/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.34, while the highest price level was $16.10. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that Paul Lundstrom, Chief Financial Officer and David Rubin, Vice President, Investor Relations will participate in the following investor conference:.

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications (TMC) Conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.73 percent and weekly performance of -6.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, FLEX reached to a volume of 4475606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Argus have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on FLEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

FLEX stock trade performance evaluation

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.96. With this latest performance, FLEX shares dropped by -6.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.48 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.89, while it was recorded at 15.99 for the last single week of trading, and 17.50 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.79 and a Gross Margin at +7.22. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.35.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flex Ltd. [FLEX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 17.95%.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,161 million, or 98.40% of FLEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 54,612,570, which is approximately -0.74% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 39,472,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $639.06 million in FLEX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $381.94 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly -49.873% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 43,390,350 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 51,410,126 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 347,514,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,314,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,647,742 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,712,352 shares during the same period.