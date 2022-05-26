Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] stock Reiterated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $32

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] jumped around 0.81 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.19 at the close of the session, up 4.95%. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Levi Strauss & Co. to Host Investor Day on June 1, 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) will host an Investor Day at its showroom in New York City on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

The invite-only event will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) and is expected to conclude at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock is now -31.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LEVI Stock saw the intraday high of $17.36 and lowest of $16.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.09, which means current price is +9.07% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, LEVI reached a trading volume of 3154415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $30.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $32 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $32, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on LEVI stock. On January 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LEVI shares from 34 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEVI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has LEVI stock performed recently?

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, LEVI shares dropped by -7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.83, while it was recorded at 16.55 for the last single week of trading, and 23.18 for the last 200 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.03 and a Gross Margin at +57.57. Levi Strauss & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.59.

Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to 5.30%.

Insider trade positions for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]

There are presently around $1,208 million, or 80.10% of LEVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,891,568, which is approximately -2.109% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 6,480,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.14 million in LEVI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $104.26 million in LEVI stock with ownership of nearly 20.548% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Levi Strauss & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE:LEVI] by around 12,208,155 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 13,282,497 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 48,270,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,760,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEVI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,717,208 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,769,874 shares during the same period.