Hoegh LNG Partners LP [HMLP] Revenue clocked in at $141.30 million, up 108.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Hoegh LNG Partners LP [NYSE: HMLP] gained 31.24% on the last trading session, reaching $8.99 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Höegh LNG Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022.

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) (the “Partnership”) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP represents 31.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $275.45 million with the latest information. HMLP stock price has been found in the range of $8.93 to $9.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 238.89K shares, HMLP reached a trading volume of 4179630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hoegh LNG Partners LP [HMLP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMLP shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMLP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $20 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Hoegh LNG Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $7, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on HMLP stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HMLP shares from 17 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hoegh LNG Partners LP is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMLP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMLP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.35.

Trading performance analysis for HMLP stock

Hoegh LNG Partners LP [HMLP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.23. With this latest performance, HMLP shares gained by 38.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMLP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.94 for Hoegh LNG Partners LP [HMLP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.48, while it was recorded at 7.12 for the last single week of trading, and 5.05 for the last 200 days.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP [HMLP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hoegh LNG Partners LP [HMLP] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.34 and a Gross Margin at +65.13. Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.47.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.04.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP [HMLP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMLP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hoegh LNG Partners LP go to 10.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hoegh LNG Partners LP [HMLP]

There are presently around $27 million, or 11.90% of HMLP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMLP stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 927,120, which is approximately 75.482% of the company’s market cap and around 47.11% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 706,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.84 million in HMLP stocks shares; and PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $3.77 million in HMLP stock with ownership of nearly 29.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hoegh LNG Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Hoegh LNG Partners LP [NYSE:HMLP] by around 968,252 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 440,906 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,473,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,882,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HMLP stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 278,424 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 207,108 shares during the same period.