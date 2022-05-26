Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] moved down -0.27: Why It’s Important

Hilltop Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HTH] loss -0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $29.48 price per share at the time. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Hilltop Holdings Inc. Commences a Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $400 Million of its Common Stock.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop” or the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $400 million of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $28.00 and not greater than $32.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On April 29, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $25.49 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on May 27, 2022, unless extended or terminated.

If the Tender Offer is fully subscribed, the Company will purchase between 12,500,000 shares and 14,285,714 shares, or between 15.7% and 18.0%, respectively, of the Company’s outstanding Common Stock. Any shares tendered may be withdrawn prior to expiration of the Tender Offer. Stockholders that do not wish to participate in the Tender Offer do not need to take any action. None of our directors or executive officers will tender any of their shares in the Tender Offer.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. represents 79.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.40 billion with the latest information. HTH stock price has been found in the range of $29.15 to $29.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 808.30K shares, HTH reached a trading volume of 4474542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTH shares is $30.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Hilltop Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on HTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilltop Holdings Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 44.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTH in the course of the last twelve months was 3.07.

Trading performance analysis for HTH stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.19. With this latest performance, HTH shares gained by 16.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.75 for Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.03, while it was recorded at 29.63 for the last single week of trading, and 32.77 for the last 200 days.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.43. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.09.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilltop Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH]

There are presently around $1,494 million, or 65.20% of HTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,350,313, which is approximately -0.611% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,551,143 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.65 million in HTH stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $111.16 million in HTH stock with ownership of nearly -0.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilltop Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HTH] by around 3,838,669 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 3,605,372 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 43,085,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,529,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTH stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 867,147 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 656,139 shares during the same period.