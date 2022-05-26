Happiness Development Group Limited [HAPP] is -58.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Happiness Development Group Limited [NASDAQ: HAPP] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.339 during the day while it closed the day at $0.24. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Happiness Development Entered into Agreement for Sales up to 2000 Electric Vehicles.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Happiness Development Group Limited (“HAPP” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: HAPP) an emerging and diversified company engaging in the business of production and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements, providing e-commerce sales and marketing solutions, and the sales of automobile today announced that its automobile sales subsidiary ‘Taochejun” has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Fujian Yiluba Automobile Service Consulting Co., Ltd. (“168”). According to the cooperation agreement, over the next three years, 168 plans to purchase from Taochejun up to 2,000 new energy vehicles. If 168 purchases all of the 2,000 vehicles, the total value would be about RMB200 million (approximately $30 million).

Yichebao Development Co., Ltd., the parent company of 168, has been cultivating its automobile industry chain in China for many years, especially in the parallel import automobile industry. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yichebao in Fujian, 168’s focus is to cooperates with the online ride hailing platforms such as Didi to expand its Fujian market.

Happiness Development Group Limited stock has also gained 18.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HAPP stock has declined by -27.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -68.42% and lost -58.27% year-on date.

The market cap for HAPP stock reached $19.17 million, with 26.93 million shares outstanding and 26.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 369.69K shares, HAPP reached a trading volume of 60000970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Happiness Development Group Limited [HAPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAPP shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Happiness Development Group Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

HAPP stock trade performance evaluation

Happiness Development Group Limited [HAPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.84. With this latest performance, HAPP shares dropped by -4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.68 for Happiness Development Group Limited [HAPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2696, while it was recorded at 0.2030 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6181 for the last 200 days.

Happiness Development Group Limited [HAPP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Happiness Development Group Limited [HAPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.13 and a Gross Margin at +25.43. Happiness Development Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.10.

Return on Total Capital for HAPP is now 1.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Happiness Development Group Limited [HAPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.36. Additionally, HAPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Happiness Development Group Limited [HAPP] managed to generate an average of $3,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Happiness Development Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Happiness Development Group Limited [HAPP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.00% of HAPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAPP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 378,976, which is approximately 20.906% of the company’s market cap and around 17.39% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 208,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38000.0 in HAPP stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $25000.0 in HAPP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Happiness Development Group Limited [NASDAQ:HAPP] by around 405,722 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 41,835 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 369,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 817,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAPP stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 209,848 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 41,835 shares during the same period.