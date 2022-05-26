Guggenheim lifts Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: EOSE] jumped around 0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.24 at the close of the session, up 8.77%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Eos Energy Enterprises Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock is now -83.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EOSE Stock saw the intraday high of $1.32 and lowest of $1.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.80, which means current price is +24.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, EOSE reached a trading volume of 3886008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $10.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $14 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on EOSE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.23.

How has EOSE stock performed recently?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.68. With this latest performance, EOSE shares dropped by -44.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.21 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7912, while it was recorded at 1.1680 for the last single week of trading, and 7.3698 for the last 200 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -2263.75 and a Gross Margin at -911.18. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2701.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -159.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.81.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]

There are presently around $34 million, or 62.20% of EOSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 5,369,778, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 3,997,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.56 million in EOSE stocks shares; and LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, currently with $3.54 million in EOSE stock with ownership of nearly 6.957% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:EOSE] by around 5,422,017 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 3,730,006 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 20,785,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,937,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOSE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,269,112 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,102,282 shares during the same period.