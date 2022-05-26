Goldman slashes price target on Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] – find out why.

Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE: OSCR] plunged by -$0.94 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.55 during the day while it closed the day at $4.74. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Oscar Health Announces Results for First Quarter 2022.

Membership as of March 31, 2022 of 1,073,595, a 98% increase YoY.

Oscar Health Inc. stock has also loss -21.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OSCR stock has declined by -26.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.76% and lost -39.62% year-on date.

The market cap for OSCR stock reached $1.01 billion, with 210.55 million shares outstanding and 150.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, OSCR reached a trading volume of 5490666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSCR shares is $10.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Oscar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $25 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Oscar Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on OSCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oscar Health Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSCR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.53.

OSCR stock trade performance evaluation

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.26. With this latest performance, OSCR shares dropped by -41.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.49 for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.99, while it was recorded at 5.50 for the last single week of trading, and 10.64 for the last 200 days.

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.61. Oscar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.95.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oscar Health Inc. go to 28.70%.

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $907 million, or 93.20% of OSCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSCR stocks are: THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 37,614,286, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 21,381,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.45 million in OSCR stocks shares; and GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $82.16 million in OSCR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oscar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE:OSCR] by around 11,573,743 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 11,966,205 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 136,177,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,717,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSCR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,969,111 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,121,577 shares during the same period.