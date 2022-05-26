For Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM], Analyst sees a drop to $200. What next?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE: WSM] gained 9.02% or 9.51 points to close at $114.98 with a heavy trading volume of 4967400 shares. The company report on May 25, 2022 that WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD FIRST QUARTER RESULTS.

Q1 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 9.5% AND 49.9% ON A 2-YEAR BASIS.

GROSS MARGIN OF 43.8% EXPANDING 80BPS; DILUTED EPS OF $3.50.

It opened the trading session at $103.36, the shares rose to $119.00 and dropped to $102.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WSM points out that the company has recorded -45.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, WSM reached to a volume of 4967400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSM shares is $165.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $219 to $202. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $205, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on WSM stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WSM shares from 220 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams-Sonoma Inc. is set at 8.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for WSM stock

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, WSM shares dropped by -15.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.85 for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.09, while it was recorded at 109.85 for the last single week of trading, and 163.94 for the last 200 days.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.62 and a Gross Margin at +44.05. Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.26.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. go to 4.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]

There are presently around $7,300 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,634,211, which is approximately -0.83% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,813,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $718.67 million in WSM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $637.1 million in WSM stock with ownership of nearly 4.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Williams-Sonoma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE:WSM] by around 4,571,092 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 6,841,517 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 57,796,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,209,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSM stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,035,530 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 1,405,340 shares during the same period.