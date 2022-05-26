For Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL], Analyst sees a rise to $63. What next?

Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE: TOL] jumped around 3.55 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $48.09 at the close of the session, up 7.97%. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Toll Brothers Reports FY 2022 2nd Quarter Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Addison Pond.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced results for its second quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Toll Brothers Inc. stock is now -33.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TOL Stock saw the intraday high of $48.43 and lowest of $44.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 75.61, which means current price is +9.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, TOL reached a trading volume of 4456739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOL shares is $64.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Toll Brothers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $71 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Toll Brothers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $63, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on TOL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toll Brothers Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.81.

How has TOL stock performed recently?

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.66. With this latest performance, TOL shares gained by 3.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.60 for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.72, while it was recorded at 46.77 for the last single week of trading, and 57.83 for the last 200 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.61 and a Gross Margin at +22.10. Toll Brothers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

Earnings analysis for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toll Brothers Inc. go to 15.65%.

Insider trade positions for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]

There are presently around $4,478 million, or 87.50% of TOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,623,797, which is approximately 9.09% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,007,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $490.29 million in TOL stocks shares; and GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $232.15 million in TOL stock with ownership of nearly 0.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toll Brothers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE:TOL] by around 16,302,018 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 20,385,649 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 63,843,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,530,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOL stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,755,162 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 3,592,839 shares during the same period.