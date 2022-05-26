For Planet Labs PBC [PL], Analyst sees a rise to $10.50. What next?

Planet Labs PBC [NYSE: PL] traded at a high on 05/25/22, posting a 14.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.73. The company report on May 25, 2022 that US Government Awards Planet EOCL Contract.

NRO contract to expand government access to Planet’s commercial satellite data.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) has selected Planet Labs Federal, Inc. (Planet Federal), Planet’s wholly owned subsidiary, for an award to the Electro-Optical Commercial Layer (EOCL) contract. EOCL is the U.S. government’s industry-defining procurement vehicle for unclassified commercial satellite imagery and represents the Federal government’s significant investment in and commitment to the commercial remote sensing sector and the capabilities and value it provides.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8072899 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Planet Labs PBC stands at 9.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.83%.

The market cap for PL stock reached $1.54 billion, with 246.74 million shares outstanding and 208.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, PL reached a trading volume of 8072899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PL shares is $12.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Planet Labs PBC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Planet Labs PBC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on PL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Labs PBC is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

Planet Labs PBC [PL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.87. With this latest performance, PL shares gained by 13.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.04 for Planet Labs PBC [PL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 5.20 for the last single week of trading, and 7.49 for the last 200 days.

Planet Labs PBC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

There are presently around $273 million, or 32.70% of PL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PL stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 7,800,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 7,238,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.34 million in PL stocks shares; and SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, currently with $26.04 million in PL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in Planet Labs PBC [NYSE:PL] by around 28,786,363 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 8,242,514 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 17,323,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,352,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PL stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,884,317 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,910,522 shares during the same period.