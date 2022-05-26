Foot Locker Inc. [FL] Stock trading around $32.09 per share: What’s Next?

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.65% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.78%. The company report on May 20, 2022 that Foot Locker, Inc. Reports 2022 First Quarter Results; Updates 2022 Outlook.

Total Sales Increased 1.0%; Comparable-Store Sales Decreased 1.9%.

Over the last 12 months, FL stock dropped by -49.84%. The one-year Foot Locker Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.03. The average equity rating for FL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.96 billion, with 99.50 million shares outstanding and 94.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, FL stock reached a trading volume of 4855346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Foot Locker Inc. [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $32.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $35, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on FL stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FL shares from 58 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for FL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

FL Stock Performance Analysis:

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.78. With this latest performance, FL shares gained by 10.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.66 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.07, while it was recorded at 30.94 for the last single week of trading, and 42.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Foot Locker Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc. [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.18. Foot Locker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.77.

Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc. go to 35.86%.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,598 million, or 92.10% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L. with ownership of 12,750,317, which is approximately -0.5% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,282,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $309.39 million in FL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $307.9 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly 18.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Foot Locker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 11,572,468 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 16,893,765 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 57,860,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,327,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,402,390 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 6,543,005 shares during the same period.