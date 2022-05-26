Evercore ISI slashes price target on Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] – find out why.

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] gained 1.73% on the last trading session, reaching $42.45 price per share at the time. The company report on May 23, 2022 that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES TWO LEADERSHIP PROMOTIONS.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the “Company”) today announced two Leadership promotions within the Company’s ranks.

Brendan Conlon is promoted from Senior Director Labor Relations to Vice President Crew Scheduling, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Conlon will be responsible for developing and executing the daily Crew Scheduling operations and building plans for the future. In addition, Conlon will work closely with cross-departmental Teams within Inflight, Flight Ops, Network Operations Control, and others. Conlon joined Southwest® in July 1986 as a Ramp Agent after emigrating from Ireland in June of that year. He has held several positions in Flight Operations Crew Scheduling before joining the Systems Department in 2000. In June 2006, he became the Director of Crew Planning, Scheduling, & Automation, where he was responsible for Inflight Crew Planning, Scheduling, Audit/Payroll, Automation, Inflight contract negotiations, and administration for Flight Attendants. Conlon holds a Foundational Certificate in Accounting from Athlone Regional Technical College in Ireland.

Southwest Airlines Co. represents 592.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.71 billion with the latest information. LUV stock price has been found in the range of $41.37 to $42.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.06M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 3890142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $56.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $50, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 9.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for LUV stock

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.02. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -5.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.56 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.70, while it was recorded at 42.76 for the last single week of trading, and 46.17 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.82 and a Gross Margin at +7.34. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.61.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

There are presently around $18,995 million, or 78.10% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,028,745, which is approximately 1.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 53,554,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.7 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 467 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 36,986,917 shares. Additionally, 447 investors decreased positions by around 38,362,734 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 379,828,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,178,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,033,168 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,351,354 shares during the same period.