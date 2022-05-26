Enerplus Corporation [ERF] Stock trading around $14.19 per share: What’s Next?

Enerplus Corporation [NYSE: ERF] gained 6.37% or 0.85 points to close at $14.19 with a heavy trading volume of 3137675 shares. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Enerplus Announces Voting Results from the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting held on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the 2022 Notice of Annual Meeting and Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated March 15, 2022 (the “Circular”).

It opened the trading session at $13.35, the shares rose to $14.23 and dropped to $13.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ERF points out that the company has recorded 33.99% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -196.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, ERF reached to a volume of 3137675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enerplus Corporation [ERF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERF shares is $16.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Enerplus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Enerplus Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerplus Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for ERF stock

Enerplus Corporation [ERF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.80. With this latest performance, ERF shares gained by 18.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.49 for Enerplus Corporation [ERF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.83, while it was recorded at 13.17 for the last single week of trading, and 10.40 for the last 200 days.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enerplus Corporation [ERF] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.41 and a Gross Margin at +46.44. Enerplus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.56.

Enerplus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enerplus Corporation go to 28.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enerplus Corporation [ERF]

There are presently around $1,618 million, or 28.30% of ERF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERF stocks are: KGH LTD with ownership of 12,340,077, which is approximately -5.403% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; NINEPOINT PARTNERS LP, holding 9,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.73 million in ERF stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $122.0 million in ERF stock with ownership of nearly -1.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enerplus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Enerplus Corporation [NYSE:ERF] by around 14,381,850 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 22,564,489 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 84,350,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,297,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERF stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,165,733 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 947,918 shares during the same period.