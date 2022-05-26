Embraer S.A. [ERJ] fell -42.99% so far this year. What now?

Embraer S.A. [NYSE: ERJ] price surged by 0.80 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Eve Holding, Inc. Begins Trading Today on the New York Stock Exchange Under the Symbol “EVEX”.

Listing follows completion of a business combination with Zanite Acquisition Corp. (“Zanite”).

The closing of the business combination generated $377 million of gross proceeds, which will be used to accelerate the development, certification and commercialization of Eve’s comprehensive UAM solution.

A sum of 3238516 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.69M shares. Embraer S.A. shares reached a high of $10.125 and dropped to a low of $9.72 until finishing in the latest session at $10.12.

The one-year ERJ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.97. The average equity rating for ERJ stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Embraer S.A. [ERJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERJ shares is $21.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Embraer S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $16 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Embraer S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ERJ stock. On June 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ERJ shares from 8 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Embraer S.A. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERJ in the course of the last twelve months was 2.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ERJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Embraer S.A. [ERJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, ERJ shares dropped by -6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.42 for Embraer S.A. [ERJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.56, while it was recorded at 10.34 for the last single week of trading, and 14.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Embraer S.A. Fundamentals:

Embraer S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ERJ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Embraer S.A. go to 4.08%.

Embraer S.A. [ERJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $745 million, or 41.40% of ERJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERJ stocks are: BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 19,098,457, which is approximately 1.116% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, holding 3,858,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.74 million in ERJ stocks shares; and SPX EQUITIES GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA, currently with $38.03 million in ERJ stock with ownership of nearly -2.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Embraer S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Embraer S.A. [NYSE:ERJ] by around 12,764,301 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 9,192,794 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 52,221,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,178,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERJ stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,907,023 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,869,614 shares during the same period.