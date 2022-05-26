DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] is 1.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE: DRH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.73% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.47%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that DIAMONDROCK ACQUIRES KIMPTON FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH RESORT.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

SIGNIFICANT VALUE CREATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OPERATIONS & SYNERGIES .

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the “Company” or “DiamondRock”) (NYSE: DRH) today announced it acquired a fee-simple interest in The Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, a boutique lifestyle beach resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a total investment of $35.3 million ($367,700/key). The resort will be operated by HEI Hotels & Resorts under a franchise agreement with Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Over the last 12 months, DRH stock rose by 0.72%. The one-year DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.45. The average equity rating for DRH stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.14 billion, with 212.49 million shares outstanding and 207.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, DRH stock reached a trading volume of 3542693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRH shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $10 to $10.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiamondRock Hospitality Company is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRH in the course of the last twelve months was 63.01.

DRH Stock Performance Analysis:

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.47. With this latest performance, DRH shares dropped by -7.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.94 for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.00, while it was recorded at 9.61 for the last single week of trading, and 9.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DiamondRock Hospitality Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.95 and a Gross Margin at +10.82. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.37.

DRH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company go to -9.50%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,041 million, or 96.30% of DRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,313,208, which is approximately -3.548% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,721,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $326.03 million in DRH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $127.13 million in DRH stock with ownership of nearly 12.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DiamondRock Hospitality Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE:DRH] by around 17,547,271 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 12,093,089 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 187,694,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,335,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRH stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,349,974 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,816,470 shares during the same period.