Compass Inc. [COMP] stock Initiated by Berenberg analyst, price target now $11

Compass Inc. [NYSE: COMP] traded at a high on 05/25/22, posting a 0.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.30. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Compass Finds a Home on the Fortune 500.

In less than 10 years the company has become the #1 residential real estate brokerage in the United States and one of the youngest companies ever to make the Fortune 500 .

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, today debuted on the Fortune 500. Founded in 2012, Compass is among the youngest companies ever to make the Fortune 500.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3492093 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Compass Inc. stands at 7.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.86%.

The market cap for COMP stock reached $2.29 billion, with 415.38 million shares outstanding and 400.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, COMP reached a trading volume of 3492093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Compass Inc. [COMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Compass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Compass Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $23, while Needham kept a Buy rating on COMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

How has COMP stock performed recently?

Compass Inc. [COMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, COMP shares dropped by -3.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for Compass Inc. [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.20, while it was recorded at 5.46 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

Compass Inc. [COMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Compass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Compass Inc. [COMP]

There are presently around $1,455 million, or 64.50% of COMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 132,365,273, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC / CT, holding 19,763,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.96 million in COMP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $92.88 million in COMP stock with ownership of nearly 1.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

77 institutional holders increased their position in Compass Inc. [NYSE:COMP] by around 33,614,780 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 15,583,578 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 227,357,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,556,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMP stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,134,159 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,493,537 shares during the same period.