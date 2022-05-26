Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $4

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] loss -4.83% on the last trading session, reaching $0.92 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Intention to Spinoff Late-Stage Oncology Asset, I/ONTAK, into a New Standalone Publicly Traded Company.

IPO with distribution of shares to Citius shareholders planned for 2H 2022.

Citius would retain Mino-Lok and other pipeline assets and continue to trade on Nasdaq (ticker: CTXR).

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 146.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $131.17 million with the latest information. CTXR stock price has been found in the range of $0.87 to $1.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, CTXR reached a trading volume of 3394619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXR shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for CTXR stock

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, CTXR shares dropped by -15.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.17 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3272, while it was recorded at 0.9192 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6600 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.76.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.50 and a Current Ratio set at 14.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]

There are presently around $23 million, or 18.50% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,082,179, which is approximately -0.567% of the company’s market cap and around 8.43% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,216,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.01 million in CTXR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.2 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly 10.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 742,774 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,102,205 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 22,348,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,193,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,380 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 488,211 shares during the same period.