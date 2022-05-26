Citigroup lifts Clarivate Plc [CLVT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] traded at a low on 05/24/22, posting a -3.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.08. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Clarivate Annual Sustainability Report Highlights 2021 Milestones, Establishes Sustainability as Strategic Business Imperative.

Revealing impact across all 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals with 46% of revenues attributable to SDGs.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today published its second annual sustainability report. The interactive report outlines the progress Clarivate made in 2021 in the areas of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), and presents ambitious long-term goals for the business.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4452304 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clarivate Plc stands at 4.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.22%.

The market cap for CLVT stock reached $9.44 billion, with 682.54 million shares outstanding and 540.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, CLVT reached a trading volume of 4452304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clarivate Plc [CLVT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $18.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Clarivate Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CLVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 104.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has CLVT stock performed recently?

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.96. With this latest performance, CLVT shares dropped by -14.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.17 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.66, while it was recorded at 14.40 for the last single week of trading, and 19.86 for the last 200 days.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 24.20%.

Insider trade positions for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]

There are presently around $8,327 million, or 95.00% of CLVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVT stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 116,666,507, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 45,290,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $663.96 million in CLVT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $452.41 million in CLVT stock with ownership of nearly -30.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

178 institutional holders increased their position in Clarivate Plc [NYSE:CLVT] by around 80,186,571 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 81,588,967 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 406,243,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 568,019,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVT stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,100,012 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 13,753,423 shares during the same period.