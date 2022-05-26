Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [KDNY] Revenue clocked in at $54.00 million, down -16.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KDNY] traded at a low on 05/25/22, posting a -10.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.59. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Chinook Therapeutics Announces Pricing of a $105 Million Public Offering.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDNY) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 6,428,572 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. In addition, and in lieu of common stock, Chinook is offering to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,071,428 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $13.9999 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds to Chinook from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Chinook, are expected to be $105 million. Chinook has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock in connection with the public offering. The offering is expected to close on or about May 27, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All of the securities are being offered by Chinook.

SVB Securities, Cantor and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4464593 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. stands at 11.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.33%.

The market cap for KDNY stock reached $691.87 million, with 58.34 million shares outstanding and 54.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 373.92K shares, KDNY reached a trading volume of 4464593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [KDNY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDNY shares is $32.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on KDNY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42.

How has KDNY stock performed recently?

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [KDNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.94. With this latest performance, KDNY shares dropped by -6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.49 for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [KDNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.94, while it was recorded at 14.47 for the last single week of trading, and 13.90 for the last 200 days.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [KDNY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Earnings analysis for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [KDNY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [KDNY]

There are presently around $667 million, or 92.40% of KDNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDNY stocks are: SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 4,591,888, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,054,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.16 million in KDNY stocks shares; and DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, currently with $45.33 million in KDNY stock with ownership of nearly 23.941% of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KDNY] by around 8,765,380 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 7,716,255 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 27,646,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,128,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDNY stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,731,728 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 4,836,168 shares during the same period.