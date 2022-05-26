Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] Is Currently -5.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CALA] price plunged by -5.32 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Calithera to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical-stage, precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Susan Molineaux, Ph.D., the company’s founder, president and chief executive officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, being held May 23-25 both virtually and in Miami, FL.

The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting Tuesday, May 24 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.calithera.com. The replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

A sum of 4619274 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.13M shares. Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $0.2201 and dropped to a low of $0.1848 until finishing in the latest session at $0.20.

The one-year CALA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.57. The average equity rating for CALA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CALA shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CALA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CALA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calithera Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74.

CALA Stock Performance Analysis:

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, CALA shares dropped by -22.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.22 for Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3307, while it was recorded at 0.2129 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0187 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Calithera Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1172.07 and a Gross Margin at +85.29. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1180.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -207.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -120.93.

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 44.50% of CALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALA stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 10,733,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 9,294,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 million in CALA stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.83 million in CALA stock with ownership of nearly 13.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Calithera Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CALA] by around 7,075,382 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 4,920,491 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 32,888,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,884,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALA stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,826,157 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,206,911 shares during the same period.