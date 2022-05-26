Caleres Inc. [CAL] Stock trading around $27.19 per share: What’s Next?

Caleres Inc. [NYSE: CAL] gained 29.91% or 6.26 points to close at $27.19 with a heavy trading volume of 3845375 shares. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Vionic Introduces Athletic Recovery Sandals Featuring Dual Density Cushioning for Three-Zone Comfort experience.

Rejuvenate & Restore are Post-Running Sandal with Textured Footbeds Provide Massaging Relief in Every Step.

Today, Vionic, the fashion-driven footwear brand that combines its innovative Three-Zone Comfort technology with coveted modern classics and fresh trends, introduces the Rejuvenate and Restore Recovery Sandals.

It opened the trading session at $24.44, the shares rose to $27.39 and dropped to $24.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAL points out that the company has recorded -2.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -52.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 722.00K shares, CAL reached to a volume of 3845375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caleres Inc. [CAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAL shares is $35.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for Caleres Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Caleres Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Negative rating on CAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caleres Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for CAL stock

Caleres Inc. [CAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.06. With this latest performance, CAL shares gained by 22.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.38 for Caleres Inc. [CAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.15, while it was recorded at 23.61 for the last single week of trading, and 22.93 for the last 200 days.

Caleres Inc. [CAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caleres Inc. [CAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.12 and a Gross Margin at +43.53. Caleres Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.75.

Caleres Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Caleres Inc. [CAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caleres Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caleres Inc. [CAL]

There are presently around $684 million, or 91.20% of CAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,968,696, which is approximately 0.608% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,840,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.39 million in CAL stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $36.31 million in CAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caleres Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Caleres Inc. [NYSE:CAL] by around 4,902,748 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 3,805,415 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 23,952,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,660,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAL stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,764,016 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,031,052 shares during the same period.