BofA Securities lifts Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MAXR] price surged by 17.89 percent to reach at $4.38. The company report on May 25, 2022 that IIROC Trade Resumption – MAXR.

A sum of 3238419 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 841.82K shares. Maxar Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $29.65 and dropped to a low of $24.09 until finishing in the latest session at $28.86.

The one-year MAXR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.62. The average equity rating for MAXR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXR shares is $44.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Maxar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $42 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Maxar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on MAXR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxar Technologies Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAXR in the course of the last twelve months was 1101.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

MAXR Stock Performance Analysis:

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.91. With this latest performance, MAXR shares dropped by -14.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.92 for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.14, while it was recorded at 26.37 for the last single week of trading, and 30.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Maxar Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +28.02. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02.

Maxar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,385 million, or 78.80% of MAXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,397,783, which is approximately 0.724% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,935,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.31 million in MAXR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $84.62 million in MAXR stock with ownership of nearly 14.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MAXR] by around 5,782,006 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 4,264,374 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 46,544,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,590,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,297,923 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 315,582 shares during the same period.