BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on The Wendy’s Company [WEN] – find out why.

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] gained 9.77% or 1.59 points to close at $17.86 with a heavy trading volume of 15107787 shares. The company report on May 24, 2022 that The Wendy’s Company Comments on Amended 13D Filing from Trian Partners.

The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) today issued the following statement regarding the Schedule 13D/A filed by Trian Fund Management, L.P. and certain of its affiliates with the Securities and Exchange Commission:.

“The Wendy’s Company’s Board of Directors and management team regularly review the Company’s strategic priorities and opportunities with the goal of maximizing value for all stockholders. Our Board is committed to continuing to act in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders. Consistent with its fiduciary duties, the Board will carefully review any proposal submitted by Trian Partners.

It opened the trading session at $17.38, the shares rose to $18.40 and dropped to $17.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WEN points out that the company has recorded -18.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, WEN reached to a volume of 15107787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Wendy’s Company [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $22.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on WEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 38.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for WEN stock

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.44. With this latest performance, WEN shares dropped by -10.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.79 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.92, while it was recorded at 16.77 for the last single week of trading, and 21.88 for the last 200 days.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.38 and a Gross Margin at +30.19. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62.

The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 16.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

There are presently around $2,461 million, or 71.90% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 25,333,339, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,948,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $292.02 million in WEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $251.61 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly -1.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Wendy’s Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 15,241,453 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 16,059,812 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 119,944,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,245,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,943,261 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 5,024,979 shares during the same period.