Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Stock trading around $75.19 per share: What’s Next?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] gained 1.75% on the last trading session, reaching $75.19 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2022 Investor Conference.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Company to share strategy for ongoing growth and innovation aligned with mission to save and sustain lives and vision to transform healthcare.

Recent Hillrom acquisition positions Baxter to accelerate value for patients, clinicians, investors and other stakeholders.

Baxter International Inc. represents 503.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.53 billion with the latest information. BAX stock price has been found in the range of $73.54 to $77.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, BAX reached a trading volume of 4042520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $89.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $93, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on BAX stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BAX shares from 88 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 47.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for BAX stock

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.26. With this latest performance, BAX shares gained by 6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.41, while it was recorded at 73.66 for the last single week of trading, and 80.04 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.29 and a Gross Margin at +40.83. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.80.

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 11.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

There are presently around $31,874 million, or 88.80% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 55,569,944, which is approximately 11.921% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,996,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 billion in BAX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.95 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly 2.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 473 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 32,818,138 shares. Additionally, 528 investors decreased positions by around 30,129,456 shares, while 255 investors held positions by with 368,369,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,316,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,453,289 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 2,287,761 shares during the same period.