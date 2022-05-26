Aflac Incorporated [AFL] fell -1.01% so far this year. What now?

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.26% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.63%. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Aflac 2021 Business & Sustainability Report: Our Workforce Diversity.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Aflac Incorporated.

Over the last 12 months, AFL stock rose by 2.76%. The one-year Aflac Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.65. The average equity rating for AFL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.58 billion, with 649.75 million shares outstanding and 585.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, AFL stock reached a trading volume of 4076079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $61.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on AFL stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AFL shares from 54 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 9.26.

AFL Stock Performance Analysis:

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, AFL shares dropped by -4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.50 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.46, while it was recorded at 56.42 for the last single week of trading, and 58.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aflac Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.37. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57.

AFL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 3.16%.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,759 million, or 60.70% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,512,392, which is approximately -1.474% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.6 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly 0.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 551 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 19,737,346 shares. Additionally, 488 investors decreased positions by around 22,402,821 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 391,616,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 433,756,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,641,536 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,094,589 shares during the same period.