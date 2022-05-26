8×8 Inc. [NYSE: EGHT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.02% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.31%. The company report on May 19, 2022 that 8×8 and Ingram Micro Cloud Expand Distribution Partnership with New Resale Go-To-Market Strategy.

Leading Global Technology Solutions Provider Now Offering 8×8 XCaaS™ to Ingram Micro Cloud’s Vast Network of Partners.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced an expanded distribution relationship and resale go-to-market strategy with Ingram Micro Cloud, a global technology solutions provider and operator of one of the world’s largest cloud marketplaces for the channel. The new agreement with Ingram expands the number of reseller partners helping organizations move off legacy on-premises systems to the cloud with the 8×8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud communications and contact center solution.

Over the last 12 months, EGHT stock dropped by -70.85%. The one-year 8×8 Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.73. The average equity rating for EGHT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $827.08 million, with 113.51 million shares outstanding and 84.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, EGHT stock reached a trading volume of 3322878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGHT shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for 8×8 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for 8×8 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $18, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on EGHT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 8×8 Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGHT in the course of the last twelve months was 236.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

EGHT Stock Performance Analysis:

8×8 Inc. [EGHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.31. With this latest performance, EGHT shares dropped by -26.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.08 for 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.30, while it was recorded at 7.48 for the last single week of trading, and 17.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 8×8 Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.88 and a Gross Margin at +61.11. 8×8 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.08.

8×8 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

8×8 Inc. [EGHT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $776 million, or 97.20% of EGHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGHT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,251,844, which is approximately 5.962% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,379,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.5 million in EGHT stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $95.92 million in EGHT stock with ownership of nearly 1.288% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 8×8 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in 8×8 Inc. [NYSE:EGHT] by around 14,551,969 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 10,628,027 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 88,075,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,255,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGHT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,278,931 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 6,193,443 shares during the same period.