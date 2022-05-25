why WeWork Inc. [WE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.50

WeWork Inc. [NYSE: WE] plunged by -$0.31 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.685 during the day while it closed the day at $6.41. The company report on May 19, 2022 that WeWork and BetterHelp Partner on Mental Health Awareness Month Initiative to Provide Free Access to Therapy Nationwide.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the companies are offering access to free professional therapy as well as wellness events to WeWork members around the country.

WeWork (NYSE: WE), a leading flexible space provider, and BetterHelp, the world’s largest therapy platform, today announced a paid partnership to provide access to a free month of professional therapy to U.S. WeWork members, and underscore the importance of mental health and normalized access to tools for improving emotional wellbeing. In addition to the free professional therapy, the two companies are hosting wellness events around the country to promote the importance of meditation, health and nutrition, and mindfulness.

WeWork Inc. stock has also loss -8.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WE stock has inclined by 8.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.66% and lost -25.47% year-on date.

The market cap for WE stock reached $4.79 billion, with 759.68 million shares outstanding and 644.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, WE reached a trading volume of 8079665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WeWork Inc. [WE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WE shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for WeWork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for WeWork Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75.

WE stock trade performance evaluation

WeWork Inc. [WE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.30. With this latest performance, WE shares dropped by -7.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for WeWork Inc. [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.54, while it was recorded at 6.68 for the last single week of trading, and 8.26 for the last 200 days.

WeWork Inc. [WE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

WeWork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

WeWork Inc. [WE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,820 million, or 83.90% of WE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 324,348,048, which is approximately 1.264% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 81,077,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $544.84 million in WE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $451.11 million in WE stock with ownership of nearly 26.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

77 institutional holders increased their position in WeWork Inc. [NYSE:WE] by around 53,358,929 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 21,620,757 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 493,461,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 568,441,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,684,424 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 12,784,311 shares during the same period.