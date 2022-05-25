why International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $143.63

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] price surged by 2.01 percent to reach at $2.63. The company report on May 24, 2022 that IBM to Grant $5 Million in-kind for Public Schools Globally to Better Prepare for Growing Ransomware Threat.

Thanks to IBM Service Corps volunteers, IBM will provide in-kind cybersecurity support to schools across the United States, as well as Brazil, Costa Rica, Ireland, and the United Arab Emirates. .

The grants will focus on the need to establish programs that help address cybersecurity resiliency in schools, including against ransomware.

A sum of 4179065 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.02M shares. International Business Machines Corporation shares reached a high of $134.37 and dropped to a low of $130.42 until finishing in the latest session at $133.80.

The one-year IBM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.84. The average equity rating for IBM stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $143.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $136 to $124. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on IBM stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for IBM shares from 151 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 4.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.55.

IBM Stock Performance Analysis:

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.30. With this latest performance, IBM shares dropped by -3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.93 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.56, while it was recorded at 131.21 for the last single week of trading, and 131.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Business Machines Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.25 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27.

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

IBM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 13.00%.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $66,162 million, or 57.10% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,002,099, which is approximately 1.917% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 66,591,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.73 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.05 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly 1.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,217 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 25,659,053 shares. Additionally, 950 investors decreased positions by around 23,706,970 shares, while 315 investors held positions by with 455,034,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 504,400,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,874,476 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 1,904,769 shares during the same period.