why General Electric Company [GE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $101.06

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] slipped around -0.94 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $74.52 at the close of the session, down -1.25%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Flexjet Gains Flexibility by Adding GE Digital’s Maintenance Insight to Its Software Solution Platform.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Fractional Jet Operator first in its space to deploy Maintenance Insight to improve visibility into critical aircraft data.

Maintenance Insight helps operators stay ahead of aircraft maintenance issues before costly service disruptions arise.

General Electric Company stock is now -21.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GE Stock saw the intraday high of $74.87 and lowest of $72.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 116.17, which means current price is +4.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.88M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 6098267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Electric Company [GE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $101.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $122, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 28.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has GE stock performed recently?

General Electric Company [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, GE shares dropped by -17.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.92 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.35, while it was recorded at 75.23 for the last single week of trading, and 96.26 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.01 and a Gross Margin at +27.82. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.47.

General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for General Electric Company [GE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 54.10%.

Insider trade positions for General Electric Company [GE]

There are presently around $56,966 million, or 62.60% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 113,148,782, which is approximately -2.026% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 84,152,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.35 billion in GE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $5.82 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly 42.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 632 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 53,988,650 shares. Additionally, 931 investors decreased positions by around 42,786,546 shares, while 261 investors held positions by with 658,143,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 754,918,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,894,625 shares, while 256 institutional investors sold positions of 11,373,624 shares during the same period.