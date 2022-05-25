why Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.06

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] loss -0.54% or -0.2 points to close at $36.61 with a heavy trading volume of 4652898 shares. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Fifth Third Fights Hunger.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Fifth Third Bancorp.

More than 19,000 employees at Fifth Third Bank, National Association, will celebrate Fifth Third Day by helping to provide 5.3 million meals in May to people facing food insecurity. The meals will be donated to various hunger relief organizations across the Bank’s 11-state retail footprint in honor of the companywide community celebration on May 3. The Bank recognizes that date, 5/3 on the calendar, as Fifth Third Day.

It opened the trading session at $36.79, the shares rose to $36.865 and dropped to $35.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FITB points out that the company has recorded -17.10% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.68M shares, FITB reached to a volume of 4652898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $49.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $59 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $56 to $50, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on FITB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.11.

Trading performance analysis for FITB stock

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, FITB shares dropped by -5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.38, while it was recorded at 36.15 for the last single week of trading, and 42.84 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.00. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to 5.62%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

There are presently around $20,233 million, or 81.90% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,006,961, which is approximately -0.04% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,231,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in FITB stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.49 billion in FITB stock with ownership of nearly 60.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fifth Third Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 423 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 37,112,264 shares. Additionally, 378 investors decreased positions by around 44,667,781 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 467,880,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 549,661,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,632,396 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 801,403 shares during the same period.