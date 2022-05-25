why Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.00

Better Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BTTX] traded at a high on 05/24/22, posting a 69.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.19. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Better Therapeutics to Host Virtual Educational Webinar Symposium on New American Diabetes Association Guidelines Recommending Digital Tools in Diabetes Care.

Leading Medical Experts to Discuss Promising Developments on Prescription Digital Therapeutics and Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Type 2 Diabetes Patients.

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (“Better Therapeutics”, NASDAQ: BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing nutritional cognitive behavioral therapy (nCBT) to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced a virtual educational webinar symposium featuring a panel of medical and technology experts to discuss the use of nCBT delivered via prescription digital therapeutics to combat the underlying causes of cardiometabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes. This presentation will focus on the recently revised American Diabetes Association (ADA) Standard of Care guidelines which recommend digital support tools as part of a therapy regimen.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 40305224 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Better Therapeutics Inc. stands at 24.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 27.52%.

The market cap for BTTX stock reached $54.22 million, with 23.41 million shares outstanding and 8.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.70M shares, BTTX reached a trading volume of 40305224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTTX shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Better Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Better Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Better Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

How has BTTX stock performed recently?

Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.74. With this latest performance, BTTX shares gained by 82.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.53 for Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8500, while it was recorded at 1.6100 for the last single week of trading, and 5.8500 for the last 200 days.

Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -219.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -158.04.

Better Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Insider trade positions for Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX]

There are presently around $4 million, or 15.30% of BTTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTTX stocks are: FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,147,400, which is approximately -15.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SECTORAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 878,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 million in BTTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.37 million in BTTX stock with ownership of nearly 39.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Better Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Better Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BTTX] by around 400,701 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 915,351 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,702,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,018,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTTX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 307,567 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 445,338 shares during the same period.