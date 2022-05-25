why Aegon N.V. [AEG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.12

Aegon N.V. [NYSE: AEG] closed the trading session at $5.34 on 05/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.21, while the highest price level was $5.34. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Aegon sells 50% stake in Spanish joint venture with Liberbank to Unicaja.

The Hague, May 23, 2022 – Aegon announces today it has decided to sell its 50% stake in the Spanish insurance joint venture with Liberbank to Unicaja Banco. The sale follows the change of control in Liberbank after its merger with Unicaja Banco in 2021. The gross proceeds of the transaction amount to EUR 177 million, representing 22 times 2021 operating result after tax of Aegon’s 50% stake in the joint venture. Aegon Spain intends to upstream the net proceeds to the Group.

Aegon’s insurance joint venture with Liberbank dates back to 2008 when Aegon established a joint venture in Spain with Caja Cantabria, which was one of Liberbank’s predecessors. It offers life risk, life savings and pensions products to Spanish retail customers through Liberbank’s banking channels.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.10 percent and weekly performance of -1.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, AEG reached to a volume of 6268500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aegon N.V. [AEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Aegon N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Aegon N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon N.V. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66.

AEG stock trade performance evaluation

Aegon N.V. [AEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, AEG shares dropped by -3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.53 for Aegon N.V. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.26, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading, and 5.09 for the last 200 days.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aegon N.V. [AEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.58. Aegon N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.41.

Return on Total Capital for AEG is now 3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.11. Additionally, AEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] managed to generate an average of $74,132 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aegon N.V. [AEG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aegon N.V. go to 38.40%.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,067 million, or 9.90% of AEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 126,630,712, which is approximately 9.481% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 22,147,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.82 million in AEG stocks shares; and PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, currently with $28.72 million in AEG stock with ownership of nearly 0.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aegon N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Aegon N.V. [NYSE:AEG] by around 41,702,078 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 5,861,850 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 153,061,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,625,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,391,258 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,625,112 shares during the same period.