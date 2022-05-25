Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell -5.54% so far this year. What now?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] loss -1.78% on the last trading session, reaching $37.55 price per share at the time. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Weyerhaeuser Completes Acquisition of Timberlands in North and South Carolina.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced the completion of its acquisition of 80,800 acres of high-quality timberlands in North and South Carolina from a fund managed by Campbell Global for approximately $265 million. The transaction was announced in April 2022.

With this acquisition, Weyerhaeuser now owns or manages more than 900,000 acres of timberlands in the Carolinas, and the company also operates four mills, a distribution center and tree nursery, and hosts multiple mitigation banks and real estate development projects — employing more than 700 people between the two states.

Weyerhaeuser Company represents 747.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.13 billion with the latest information. WY stock price has been found in the range of $36.695 to $38.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 5754258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $45.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on WY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for WY stock

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.65. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -9.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.13 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.37, while it was recorded at 37.84 for the last single week of trading, and 38.32 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.95 and a Gross Margin at +44.85. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.35.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $23,517 million, or 84.20% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,519,772, which is approximately 1.531% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,430,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.5 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly -14.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 489 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 43,088,129 shares. Additionally, 402 investors decreased positions by around 44,299,626 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 527,752,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 615,140,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,516,686 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,101,683 shares during the same period.